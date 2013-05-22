Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS, May 31 For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
May 22 DryShips Inc, a drybulk shipper and offshore contract driller, posted a sixth straight quarterly loss due to weak charter rates.
Net loss widened to $116.6 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $47.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the sale of four drybulk vessels, the company reported a loss of 10 cents per share, in line with analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 29 percent to $319.71 million.
LAGOS, May 31 For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazilian shares dropped on Wednesday tracking a decline in prices of commodities, but stocks in meatpacker JBS SA jumped after its controlling shareholder struck a leniency deal with authorities for its part in a corruption scandal. Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Shares of JBS were the only components of the index trading hi