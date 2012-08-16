Aug 16 Greek drybulk shipper DryShips Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss as higher demand at its drilling unit, Ocean Rig UDW , helped to offset weak rates for its ships.

There has been a global shortage of rigs as energy companies ramped up production to meet increasing demand. Rates for dry bulk ships, in contrast, crashed in the last four years due to an oversupply of vessels and weak demand after the economic downturn.

The company reported a loss of $18.2 million, or 5 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with $114.1 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 50 percent to $336.1 million.

DryShips shares, which touched the $100 mark before the global economic downturn, fell 5 percent to $2.20 in extended trade.