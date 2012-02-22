* Ocean Rig Q4 drilling rev more than doubles to $237.6 mln

* Ocean Rig Q4 EPS $0.28 vs est. $0.19

* Dryships Q4 adj EPS $0.06 vs est. 0.07

Feb 22 DryShips Inc said it was upbeat on the outlook for its majority-owned drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW as it garners more contracts and capitalizes on high demand.

Fourth-quarter revenue from drilling contracts more than doubled to $237.6 million for Ocean Rig. The company's profit came in at 28 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ocean Rig expects long-term work for its rigs as oil companies increase their capital expenditure and new deepwater and ultra deepwater discoveries are made.

"Given strong industry fundamentals, we expect to further increase our backlog by entering into lucrative contracts for our remaining 2012 open units, Ocean Rig Olympia and Eirik Raude," said George Economou, chief executive of both companies.

Greece-based Dryships said the company was well positioned in the shipping industry as well despite the market downturn. The company said it is renewing its fleet and building high-specification vessels to replace older ones.

Fourth-quarter net loss at Dryships was $6.2 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a net income of $97.9 million, or 29 cents per share, year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 6 cents per share, lower than analysts' expectations of 7 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Voyage revenue for the company, which operates drybulk, drilling and tanker segments, rose 34 percent to $328 million.

DryShips shares, which have lost 28 percent of their value so far this year, closed at $3.44 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.