By Ole Mikkelsen
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN May 12 Danish shipping company D/S
Norden beat first-quarter operating profit forecasts
on Tuesday, boosting its shares by as much as 9 percent.
One of the world's largest dry bulk shipping company, D/S
Norden has been hit like others in the industry by low freight
rates due to overcapacity and a faltering global economy.
However, its quarterly results were lifted by its tanker
vessels.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) swung to $30 million
in January-March from a loss of $22.6 million in the first
quarter of last year, topping the average forecast for a loss of
$1 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The Copenhagen-based still expects a full-year operating
result between a loss of $40 million and a profit of $40
million.
"It is a conservative guidance for the year but is
understandable since the dry bulk market is doing so poorly,"
Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.
He has a "buy" recommendation on the shares and points to
the fact D/S Norden only needs to make an additional operating
profit of $10 million in the rest of the year to reach the high
end of its guidance.
With 203 owned and chartered vessels carrying goods such as
grain, iron ore and timber, D/S Norden competes with companies
including China Cosco, operator of the country's
largest dry bulk fleet, and Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin
.
The $30 million profit was driven by its 48 tanker vessels,
carrying refined products, contributing $28 million.
The poor dry bulk market has encouraged shipping companies
to scrap more of their vessels in the first four months of 2015
than in the same period last year in a bid to cut capacity.
By 0803 GMT shares in D/S Norden were up 7.44 percent while
the Copenhagen main index were down 1.16 percent.
(Editing by Mark Potter)