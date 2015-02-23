(Adds CFO comment, analyst comment, share movement, background)
By Aashika Jain
Feb 23 DS Smith Plc, a British maker of
corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said
it agreed to buy Vienna-based packaging business Duropack for
about 300 million euros ($341 million) from a subsidiary of One
Equity Partners.
The deal, which helped to push up DS Smith's shares 3.8
percent to a record high in early trading on Monday, will help
the company continue its expansion into southeastern Europe.
"The main driver is Duropack's business in Hungary, Croatia,
Bulgaria, Bosnia, Slovenia, and Macedonia where DS Smith has
limited presence, if any, and Duropack has a very strong market
leading presence," Chief Financial Officer Adrian Marsh told
Reuters.
DS Smith, whose customers include Procter & Gamble Co
, Nestle SA and Unilever Plc, said the
acquisition would be financed from existing facilities and
immediately add to earnings per share.
The company said it expected the acquisition, which is
subject to competition clearance, to be completed in the second
quarter of the year. It said it expected cost synergies of 12
million euros to be realised within three years.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove analysts, reiterating their
"overweight" rating on DS Smith's stock, said the proposed
acquisition was strategically sound and attractively priced, at
5.7 times EBITDA "post-synergies".
DS Smith's shares were trading at 360.3 pence at 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.8808 euros)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)