BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 DSK Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it signs a contract with CHONGQING BOE OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD., to supply display manufacturing equipment in China
* Says contract price of 3.11 billion won
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility