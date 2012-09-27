BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 27 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM still has a war chest of 1 billion euros for more acquisitions after a string of recent deals and favours mid-sized buys, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

DSM, the world's largest vitamin maker, shifted strategy in 2010 away from lower-margin bulk chemicals to focus on less cyclical areas including food ingredients and high-end plastics, spending about 2.2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) on takeovers.

CFO Rolf-Dieter Schwalb said DSM will still have 1 billion euros to spend and is looking worldwide for opportunities after recent deals - including the purchase of Brazilian animal nutrition company Tortuga for 465 million euros - close.

"It is very unlikely that we will do a really big one, but we also don't like 20, 30, 40 very small ones," he told Reuters after a presentation at the company's nutrition headquarters near Basel in Switzerland. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Sara Webb)