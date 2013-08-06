(Adds CEO and CFO comments, details of outlook)
AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Dutch food and chemicals group
DSM on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in
second-quarter core profits, beating expectations, thanks to
acquisitions and growth in its higher-margin nutrition business.
DSM reported core profit of 345 million euros ($456.78
million), on revenue of 2.468 billion euros, up 9 percent.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
331 million euros, and revenue of 2.526 billion euros.
The human and animal nutrition business, which now accounts
for nearly three-quarters of DSM's operating profit, reported a
28 percent jump in core earnings in the second quarter, and was
the main reason for DSM's better-than-expected results.
The company stuck to its full-year operating profit target
of close to 1.4 billion euros.
Chief Financial Officer Rolf-Dieter Schwalb told reporters
there was no reason to lift its 2013 outlook, citing the weak
economic environment and low price of caprolactam, a raw
material in nylon used in a wide range of products from food
packaging and fish nets to carpets and car parts.
Low caprolactam prices have hit DSM's results over recent
quarters, and it has said it is looking at ways to reduce
exposure, including partnerships and divestment.
DSM shifted strategy in 2010 and has spent more than 2.2
billion euros on takeovers as it moved away from lower-margin
bulk chemicals to focus on less cyclical businesses including
food ingredients and high-end plastics.
The firm is now the world's leading vitamin maker, following
the acquisitions of U.S. food ingredients companies Martek and
Fortitech.
It also bought U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp,
Ocean Nutrition Canada, the world's biggest producer of a fish
oil extract believed to boost brain power, and Brazilian animal
nutrition firm Tortuga, which sells nutritional supplements for
chickens, swine and cattle.
Chief Executive Feike Sijbesma, told reporters DSM did not
rule out doing smaller takeovers, for example in the nutrition
business, but is not on the prowl for big deals as it is still
digesting several recent acquisitions.
($1 = 0.7553 euros)
