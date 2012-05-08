AMSTERDAM May 8 Dutch food and chemicals group
DSM on Tuesday reported better-than-expected
first-quarter results and gave a cautiously optimistic outlook
for the full year.
The world's leading vitamin maker reported quarterly net
profit of 145 million euros, down 13 percent from a year ago,
and quarterly operating profit of 200 million euros, also down
13 percent. Sales rose 3 percent to 2.29 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters forecast a
quarterly net profit of 113 million euros, earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 172 million euros, and sales of 2.216
billion euros.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)