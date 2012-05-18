AMSTERDAM May 18 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Friday it was buying Ocean Nutrition Canada, which makes ingredients for dietary supplements, in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about 420 million euros ($534 million).

The Dutch group said that Ocean Nutrition Canada's position as a leader in fish oil-derived Omega-3 fatty acids would complement DSM's vitamins and food supplements business.

DSM has sold off much of its bulk chemicals business in recent years to invest in the non-cyclical food sector to protect itself from economic downturns, and bought U.S. baby foods ingredients maker Martek for $1.1 billion in 2011.