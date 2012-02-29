AMSTERDAM Feb 29 Dutch food and chemicals
group DSM on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 166 million euros,
down 2 percent, on sales of 2.227 billion euros, up 7 percent.
An analysts poll commissioned by Reuters forecast
fourth-quarter EBIT of 173 million euros on sales of 2.216
billion euros.
"We are conscious that risks to the macroeconomic global
outlook remain, and that weakness in Europe and some of our
end-markets, especially building and construction, persists,"
Feike Sijbesma, chief executive, said.
He added the company was well placed to achieve its 2013
targets.
(Reporting by Sara Webb. Editing by Jane Merriman)