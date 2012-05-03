UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
AMSTERDAM May 3 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for about $335 million in an all-cash deal aimed at strengthening its biomedical business.
DSM said Kensey Nash is a leader in regenerative medicine and biomaterials research and development, with leading manufacturing and strong strategic partnerships, and had a total enterprise value of about $360 million.
DSM is offering $38.50 per share, representing a 33 percent premium to Kensey Nash's closing share price on May 2.
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.