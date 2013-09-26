BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 3.91 pct to 29.89 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 3.91 percent to 29.89 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan
Sept 26 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM does not plan to do any sizeable acquisitions at the moment, a senior executive told reporters on Thursday.
The company is still exploring strategic options for its pharmaceuticals and polymer intermediates businesses, and has no update at this time, the company said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Holmes)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 3.91 percent to 29.89 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan
* Says co applies to cancel the issuance of the second series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds