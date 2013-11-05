AMSTERDAM Nov 5 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM reported third-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts on Tuesday on the back of acquisitions and growth in its nutrition business, and stuck to its 2013 target of close to 1.4 billion euros.

The world's leading vitamin maker reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 342 million euros, up 27 percent from a year ago, on revenue of 2.4 billion euros, up 4 percent.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA of 340 million euros, and revenue of 2.485 billion euros.