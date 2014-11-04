AMSTERDAM Nov 4 Dutch food and chemicals group
DSM NV earned lower profits in the third quarter, in
line with expectations, as currency effects and lower volumes
hit its key nutrition business, the company said on Tuesday.
The company said it expected to meet market expectations for
the full year, but warned of volatile currencies, increasing
macro-economic uncertainty and low consumer confidence. It said
the stronger Swiss franc had had a particular impact on
profitability at its nutrition business.
The company posted earnings before interest, tax, interest
and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 315 million
euros($394.29 million), down 8 percent on year, on earnings that
were down 1 percent at 2.3 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro)
