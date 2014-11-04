(Adds details on businesses being sold, updates shares)
AMSTERDAM Nov 4 Dutch food and chemicals group
DSM said it might sell or spin off lower-performing
units, after hitting profit forecasts in the third quarter
despite currency headwinds and low demand in its core nutrition
business.
The company said on Tuesday it was prepared to sell or spin
off into joint ventures its composite resins and polymer
intermediates businesses, which includes acrilonitrile and
caprolactam units, which it said were too cyclical.
Shares in the company were up 3 percent at 1020 GMT against
an almost flat Amsterdam AEX index.
"All three businesses do not fit with the resilient
portfolio that DSM is building. We want to reduce our
cyclicality and those three businesses are all less performing
or have a cyclical character," said chief executive Feike
Sijbesma in a telephone briefing for journalists.
Shares in the company have been volatile recently, partly as
a result of speculation that peers such as Germany's Evonik
might make a bid for the company. Evonik said it was
in no hurry to make acquisitions.
Sijbesma declined to comment on the rumours and said DSM was
not contemplating any major acquisitions itself, and was
focusing on improving operational performance.
DSM did not give any details as to when any sales or
spin-offs might take place, but said the value of the business
units under consideration was in the range of 1.5-2 billion
euros.
DSM said it expected to meet analysts' results expectations
for the full year, but warned of volatile currencies, increasing
macro-economic uncertainty and low consumer confidence. It said
the stronger Swiss franc had had a particular impact on
profitability at its key nutrition business.
The company posted third-quarter earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 315 million euros
($394 million), down 8 percent on year, on revenues that were
down 1 percent at 2.3 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and
Mark Potter)