(Adds Q2 forecast)
TEL AVIV, April 27 Multimedia chip designer DSP
Group swung to a loss in the first quarter as revenue
fell on weak demand for digital cordless home phone products.
Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless
phones and other communication products, posted on Wednesday a
loss of 8 cents a share in the quarter excluding one-time items,
compared with earnings of 9 cents a share a year earlier.
Revenue fell 27 percent to $27.7 million.
Analysts were forecasting a loss excluding one-off items of
11 cents a share on revenue of $27 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief executive, said the company
achieved record revenue from new products of $12.8 million, up
43 percent on the year, driven by its HDClear chip for mobile
phones.
"However, this progress was more than offset by softer
demand for cordless products, where revenue declined 49 percent
year-over-year," he said.
An inventory correction cycle should be exhausted in the
second quarter, when a gradual improvement in the cordless phone
market is expected, he said.
In a conference call with analysts, DSP forecast
second-quarter revenue of $35-$37 million and adjusted EPS of 8
cents.
Analysts are forecasting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue
of $34.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We believe that continued growth of our new products will
be the key to driving overall growth and enhancing profitability
going forward," Elyakim said.
In March, DSP Group confirmed that its HDClear chip, which
allows for "always-on" voice recognition while suppressing
background noise, was a component in the new Samsung Galaxy S7
phone.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)