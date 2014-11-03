* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.10 vs $0.03 forecast

* Q3 revenue $36.7 mln vs $34.2 mln forecast

* Sees Q4 revenue $34-$38 mln, EPS ex-items $0.03 (Adds Q4 outlook)

TEL AVIV, Nov 3 Multimedia chip designer DSP Group on Monday reported higher third-quarter net profit that exceeded expectations on record sales of products for the office market and forecast fourth-quarter results above market predictions.

DSP earned 10 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared with 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to $36.7 million, near the high end of DSP's own forecast.

Analysts forecast EPS excluding items of 3 cents on revenue of $34.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecom products, had expected earnings per share of 3-4 cents ex-items.

It makes chips for voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) in the office telecom market, sales of which surged 130 percent in the quarter to $4.4 million.

"Considering the business opportunities ahead and taking into account our accomplishments ... this year, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our 2014 key design and financial milestones, as well as return to revenue growth in both the fourth quarter and the next fiscal year," said Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief executive.

For the fourth quarter DSP forecast revenue of $34-$38 million and EPS excluding one-time items of 3 cents.

Analysts are forecasting on average revenue of $33 million and adjusted EPS of 1 cent. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)