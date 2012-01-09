* Sees Q4 revenue of $38 mln, 2011 revenue of $194 mln

* Q4 loss to be smaller than forecast

TEL AVIV, Jan 9, Stronger demand for its products in an improving market encouraged multimedia chip provider DSP Group to raise its outlook for fourth-quarter results.

The Israel-based company said on Monday it now sees quarterly revenue of $38 million, taking the annual total to $194 million. In October, it forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $34 million-$38 million and a net loss of 24 cents per share.

DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecoms products, said its operating loss and net loss, excluding one-off items, would be lower than previously estimated.

In October it reduced its 2011 revenue forecast to $190 million-$194 million from a previous estimate of $200-$207 million.

DSP repurchased 500,000 shares for $3.2 million in the fourth quarter, bringing the total bought back this year to 1.3 million.

DSP will report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 1.