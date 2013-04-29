* Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.11 vs $0.05 forecast
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.11 vs $0.06 estimated
* Sees Q2 revenue $38-$41 million
TEL AVIV, April 29 Multimedia chip provider DSP
Group posted better-than-expected first quarter profit
and forecast revenue of up to $41 million in the second quarter.
Israel-based DSP makes wireless chips for cordless DECT
phones and other consumer telecom products. It has secured three
design wins for its new voice over Internet processor for the
office market launched in January and supply of these chips is
expected in the fourth quarter.
The company launched in February its HD Clear noise
reduction chip, its first chip designed for mobile phones. DSP
is in talks with leading mobile phone manufacturers and
operators and will supply first samples of the chip in May.
DSP posted on Monday earnings of 11 cents a share excluding
one-time items in the first quarter, compared with a 5 cent loss
per share a year earlier. Revenue fell 9 percent to $39.7
million.
The company attributed the improved profit to efficiency
measures in development and production.
Analysts had forecast DSP would earn 5 cents a share on
revenue of $38.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DSP had forecast revenue of $37-$40 million in the first quarter
and adjusted EPS of 5 cents.
"We shall continue to execute prudently on our business
plan, with a focus on enhancing shareholder value and generating
positive operating cash flows and EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in 2013," Chief
Executive Ofer Elyakim said.
The company expects adjusted earnings per share of about 11
cents in the second quarter and for revenue to be in a range of
$38 million to $41 million.
Analysts forecast EPS of 6 cents and revenue of $39.8
million in the second quarter.