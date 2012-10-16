TEL AVIV Oct 16 Multimedia chipmaker DSP Group
said on Tuesday it won contracts with telecom equipment
makers ZTE Corp of China and France's Sagemcom to
supply chips for the home gateway sector.
Israel-based DSP has been looking to diversify beyond its
traditional market of cordless DECT phones. It has started to
market chips for home gateways that are part of so-called
"triple play" telephone, television and broadband services
offered by operators such as BT Group and France Telecom
.
In March, DSP told Reuters its has about a 50 percent share
of the overall home gateway market with three products launched
in 2011.
DSP did not disclose in its statement the value of the
latest deals but they follow a contract it won with Huawei
Technologies, as well as new cooperation with Intel
Corp in the U.S. cable market.
The triple-play home gateways will integrate DSP's DECT
chips for high definition voice and network services to home
handsets.