* H1 profit 42.8 mln stg vs 35.6 mln stg
* H1 revenue rises 26 pct
* Sees volume growth of 2-3 pct in H2
By Suzannah Benjamin
Dec 7 British packaging company DS Smith
posted higher first-half pretax profit on improved
volumes, better selling prices and an acquisition, and said it
expected further volume increases in the second half.
The company, which uses recycled paper to make boxes used
mainly for fast-moving consumer goods, said it remained
confident of trading outlook for the rest of the year.
"Our volume increase has been pretty consistent at 3 percent
throughout the first half. We still expect to have volume growth
of between 2 and 3 percent for the second half," Chief Executive
Miles Roberts told Reuters.
The company raised its interim dividend by 40 percent to 2.8
pence per share.
DS Smith, which implemented price increases during the first
half to offset higher raw material costs, said it would not
further increase prices soon, but expected raw material prices
to stay high.
"Next year we are going to see continued pressure on raw
materials, particularly towards the back end...," Roberts said.
For the six months to Oct. 31, the company's pretax profit
rose to 42.8 million pounds ($66.8 million) from 35.6 million
pounds last year.
Revenue rose 26 percent to 1.03 billion pounds. The revenue
increase was partly driven by the inclusion of French packaging
firm Otor, which DS Smith bought in September last year.
The company, whose customers include Procter & Gamble
and Nestle, ended the period with a net debt of 312.9
million pounds, down from 351 million pounds a year ago.
Shares in DS Smith, which have risen about 7 percent over
the last year, were trading up 2 percent at 203.3 pence at 1011
GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They rose as much as 6 percent
in early morning trade.