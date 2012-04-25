* Sees to complete SCA acquisition by June
* Says trading continues to be "encouraging"
By Monika Shinghal
April 23 British packaging company DS Smith Plc
said it expected to double its full-year revenue with
the proposed acquisition of Sweden's Svenska Cellulosa
Aktiebolaget (SCA).
DS Smith, which hopes to expand its footprint across
northern Europe and the Nordic region through SCA, expects to
complete the acquisition by June end, it said in a statement.
"We expect SCA Packaging to add 2.1 to 2.2 billion pounds to
our current revenue of 2.5 billion pounds starting July 1,"
Chief Executive Miles Roberts told Reuters.
DS Smith, which makes packaging boxes for Procter & Gamble
and Nestle, said trading continued to be
encouraging, helped by consistent performance in its consumer
goods business in Continental Europe.
Shares in Maidenhead-based DS Smith closed at 166.5 pence on
Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.