June 27 British packaging company DS Smith Plc
said its full-year profit rose 44 percent on strong
sales of corrugated paper in Europe.
The company, which makes packaging boxes for Procter &
Gamble Co and Nestle SA, also said a resilient
customer base and opportunity for cash and cost synergy made it
confident about doing well this year, despite challenging
economic conditions in Europe.
DS Smith gets nearly a quarter of its revenue from the
continent.
Pretax profit for the company rose to 110.2 million pounds
for the year ended April 30 from 76.7 million pounds a year ago.
Revenue rose 12 percent to about 2 billion pounds.
DS Smith raised dividend by 31 percent to 5.9 pence per
share.
Shares in Maidenhead-based DS Smith, which have fallen more
than 18 percent in the past 12 months, closed at 137 pence on
the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.