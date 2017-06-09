HONG KONG, June 9 A surge in online consumer
spending in the coming years is seen creating $4 trillion worth
of new internet companies, billionaire investor Yuri Milner,
founder of venture capital giant DST Global, said on Friday.
Milner, an early backer of internet giants, including
Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc and Twitter
Inc, expects the percentage of global consumer spending
that happens online to more than double to 15 percent by 2025
from 6 percent now, he told a conference in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)