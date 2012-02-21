COPENHAGEN Feb 21 The head of Danish freight forwarder DSV said on Tuesday the group has identified some smaller and medium-sized acquisition targets and has credit lined up for such purchases so it would not need to issue shares.

The remarks from Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen followed DSV's report of a 10 percent rise in 2011 core profits, which met expectations, and forecast of a slightly better performance this year despite global economic uncertainty.

Andersen also said that shipping rate rises would be passed on to DSV customers, according to contact. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)