British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish freight forwarder DSV operates in a very fragmented market so a pickup in mergers and acquisitions activity this year would be welcome, its chief executive said on Friday.
"We hope for more M&A activity this year," CEO Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters.
DSV, which is a customer of shipping lines, said that the first big increase in container shipping rates came at the beginning of March so higher rates had not had a significant negative effect on first-quarter results.
Andersen said that DSV had taken advantage of the economic crisis hitting southern European countries to take market share. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.