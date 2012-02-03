COPENHAGEN Feb 3 U.S. asset manager BlackRock has raised its stake in Danish freight forwarder DSV to 5.01 percent, DSV said on Friday.

DSV did not say from what level BlackRock's stake had risen to cross the 5 percent threshold that obliges shareholders to disclose their holdings, but Reuters data showed BlackRock earlier held about 0.6 percent of the stock.

BlackRock Inc informed DSV that it holds about 9.51 million DSV shares and voting rights, DSV A/S said in a statement.

No other details were available.