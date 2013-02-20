COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Danish freight forwarder DSV
predicted a full-year operating profit below some
analysts' expectations, saying a weaker global economy would
likely keep freight volumes down.
The company forecast 2013 earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) of 2.55 billion to 2.75 billion Danish
crowns ($457-492 million), compared with analysts' average
forecast of 2.7 billion in a Reuters poll.
DSV's operating profit for 2012 was also slightly below
expectations at 2.4 billion crowns compared with a consensus
forecast of 2.6 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)