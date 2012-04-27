COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core profits for the first quarter, held back by lower revenue in its Air & Sea division due to falling freight rates and volumes. DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services, kept financial guidance for the full-year 2012 unchanged, with earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) still seen in a range of 2.5 billion to 2.7 billion Danish crowns ($444.60 million - $480.17 million). EBITA) rose to 555 million crowns in January-March from 534 million in the first quarter last year, missing analysts' average estimate of a rise to 568 million in a Reuters poll. Revenue in the Air & Sea freight division fell to 4.41 billion crowns in the first quarter from 4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, against analysts' average expectation of 2 percent growth. DSV said it would launch a new 400 million crowns share buyback. ($1 = 5.6230 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)