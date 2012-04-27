British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core profits for the first quarter, held back by lower revenue in its Air & Sea division due to falling freight rates and volumes. DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services, kept financial guidance for the full-year 2012 unchanged, with earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) still seen in a range of 2.5 billion to 2.7 billion Danish crowns ($444.60 million - $480.17 million). EBITA) rose to 555 million crowns in January-March from 534 million in the first quarter last year, missing analysts' average estimate of a rise to 568 million in a Reuters poll. Revenue in the Air & Sea freight division fell to 4.41 billion crowns in the first quarter from 4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, against analysts' average expectation of 2 percent growth. DSV said it would launch a new 400 million crowns share buyback. ($1 = 5.6230 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.