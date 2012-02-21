(Adds detail, company comment)

* EBITA 2.4 bln Danish crowns, in line

* Sees slight improvement in core profit in 2012

COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Danish freight forwarder DSV met forecasts with a 10 percent rise in 2011 core profit and said it expected a slightly better performance this year despite global economic uncertainty.

DSV also said on Monday it had started a restructuring programme and would take a charge of around 250 million Danish crowns ($45 million), and was to buy back shares worth up to 200 million.

DSV, whose competitors include Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel, said economic uncertainty, particularly in Europe, would affect freight volumes this year.

"Overall, we expect relatively low growth rates. But we do expect growth in both volumes and results for the group in general in 2012," it said.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 2.43 billion Danish crowns ($434 million), in line with a forecast for 2.43 billion in a Reuters poll.

The global supplier of transport and logistics services said it expected operating profit before special items to rise to 2.5-2.7 billion crowns this year. ($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)