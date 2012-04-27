(Adds details, quotes, share price) * Q1 EBITA 555 mln DKK vs avg forecast 568 mln * Company keeps 2012 guidance unchanged * To launch a new buyback immediately * Shares fall 1.4 pct COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core profits for the first quarter, held back by lower revenue in its Air & Sea division due to falling freight rates and volumes. DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services, kept financial guidance for the full-year 2012 unchanged, with earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) still seen in a range of 2.5 billion to 2.7 billion Danish crowns ($444.60 million - $480.17 million). EBITA rose to 555 million crowns in January-March from 534 million in the first quarter last year, missing analysts' average estimate of a rise to 568 million in a Reuters poll. Revenue in the Air & Sea freight division fell to 4.41 billion crowns in the quarter, from 4.67 billion a year ago and against analysts' average expectation of 2 percent growth. EBITA grew 22 percent year-on-year in the Road transport division and was roughly steady at the year-ago level in the Air & Sea division. Shares in DSV fell 1.4 percent by 0704 GMT, but held up better than the Copenhagen market where the bluechip index was down 2.2 percent. DSV said it would launch a new 400 million crowns share buyback immediately, and added that it would have financial capacity of 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion crowns for dividends and share buybacks if it made no major acquisitions this year. Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters that DSV operates in a very fragmented market, and he hoped for more mergers and acquisitions activity this year. DSV, whose competitors include Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel, said that in road transport the northern and eastern European markets saw weak but positive growth, while most of southern Europe saw declining freight volumes. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)