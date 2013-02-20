* Sees 2013 EBITA 2.55-2.75 bln DKK, vs forecast 2.68-2.84
bln
* 2012 EBITA 2.4 bln DKK vs forecast 2.6 bln
* No share buyback for now, possibly next quarter
* Shares down 1.5 percent
(Updates with details on share buybacks)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Danish logistics group DSV
said this year's profit would fall short of market
expectations as a weak global economy hits freight volumes.
The company, which also decided against widely anticipated
share repurchases this quarter, had expected a year ago that
freight volumes to show stable growth in 2012.
"But expectations went unfulfilled, and towards the end of
2012 we had to realise that overall freight volumes had declined
compared to 2011," chief executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said,
adding that he did not expect any improvement this year.
The company forecast full-year earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation (EBITA) of 2.55-2.75 billion Danish crowns
($457-492 million), compared with a 2.68-2.84 billion range in a
Reuters poll.
DSV's operating profit last year was also slightly below
expectations at 2.4 billion crowns, compared with a consensus
forecast of 2.6 billion crowns.
The company was widely expected to buy back shares but it
decided not to, opting to use the cash to pay for acquisitions
and dividends instead. It said it may repurchase more shares
next quarter if it makes no major acquisitions.
In 2012 it repurchased 10.4 million shares, or 5.5 percent
of oustanding stocks, and diluted earnings per share rose 21
percent.
"I had definitely anticipated that they would announce a
share buyback," said Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen.
The company has been trying to keep growing in the face of
lower freight volumes through takeovers. It acquired Czech peer
Cechofracht in September and African group Swift Freight Group
of Companies in October to strengthen its presence in the Middle
East and Asia.
Andersen said the company was hoping to acquire more
companies this year.
Finance chief Jens Lund said the company still wanted to buy
back shares.
"Nothing has changed on the buyback policy," he said on a
conference call with analysts. "If we do no acquisitions when we
announce the first quarter results I think you can count on us
making a share buyback in the second quarter."
DSV shares fell 1 percent to 141.50 crowns by 1220 GMT,
compared with a 1 percent rise in Copenhagen's benchmark stock
index.
($1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark
Potter and Louise Heavens)