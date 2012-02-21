COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish freight forwarder DSV reported core profits in line with expectations for 2011 and said it expected a slightly better year in 2012.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose fell to 2.4 billion Danish crowns in 2011 from 2.2 billion a year earlier, and exactly in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services, said it expected operating profit before special items to rise to 2.5-2.7 billion Danish crowns this year.

The company said it has started a restructuring programme and would take a special cost of around 250 million Danish crowns. (Reporting by John Acher)