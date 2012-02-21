COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish freight
forwarder DSV reported core profits in line with
expectations for 2011 and said it expected a slightly better
year in 2012.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose
fell to 2.4 billion Danish crowns in 2011 from 2.2
billion a year earlier, and exactly in line with the forecast in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services,
said it expected operating profit before special items to rise
to 2.5-2.7 billion Danish crowns this year.
The company said it has started a restructuring programme
and would take a special cost of around 250 million Danish
crowns.
(Reporting by John Acher)