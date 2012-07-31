COPENHAGEN, July 31 Danish freight forwarder DSV has not been significantly affected by the crisis in Europe, its chief executive said on Tuesday after the company reported forecast-beating results for the second quarter.

"We have adjusted our expectations for the markets (in 2012) downwards, but we have compensated for that by raising the profit we get per tonne (of cargo) and per transported container," Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters.

"Overall, we have not been especially affected by the crisis in Europe," Andersen said.

DSV earlier in the day posted a 5.9 percent rise in second-quarter profits, aided by growth in its two main divisions, but cut its 2012 expectations for market volume growth.

It kept its guidance for 2012 group's financial results unchanged.