(Adds CEO comment, analyst, context on takeover)
COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish transport and logistic
group DSV raised its profit guidance after posting a
bigger-than-expected third quarter results on Wednesday and said
it still expected to close a takeover of UTi Worldwide
in the first quarter 2016.
The world's fifth largest freight forwarder said operating
profit before special items rose to 851 million Danish crowns
($126 million) in July-September, beating a mean forecast of 816
million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenue and profits were boosted by increased freight
volumes and exchange rates, such as the U.S. dollar, that
improved results when reported in Danish crowns.
The group raised its full-year outlook for operating profit
before special items to between 2.95 billion and 3.05 billion
crowns from previous guidance of between 2.85 billion and 3.0
billion crowns.
"I think the DSV share will go up around 3 to 5 percent
today but it is difficult to say as it has already been rising
since DSV launched the bid to buy UTi," analyst Ricky Rasmussen
from Nykredit Markets said.
Copenhagen-based DSV announced earlier this month the
acquisition of UTi Worldwide in a deal that values the
U.S.-based rival at $1.35 billion.
The transaction is expected to be approved by UTi
shareholders and the relevant authorities during the first
quarter of 2016, Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said in the
statement.
Andersen said the freight forwarder gained marked share in
its Air & Sea division. Air freight volumes grew by 10 percent
in the third quarter compared to a market that is estimated to
have grown less than 1 percent.
DSV reported an increase in sea freight volumes of 2 percent
higher than a under 1 percent growth in that market.
($1 = 6.7603 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)