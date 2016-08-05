COPENHAGEN Aug 5 Danish transport and logistics
company DSV shares rose as much as 4.4 percent on
Friday after it posted better second-quarter operating profit
than expected and said it was ahead of plan in integrating
U.S.-based UTi.
Operating profit before special items rose 11.3 percent from
a year ago to 900 million Danish crowns ($135 million) and its
full-year forecast range was narrowed to between 3.3 billion and
3.5 billion crowns from 3.1 to 3.5 billion crowns.
DSV became the world's fourth largest freight forwarder
earlier this year when it acquired loss-making U.S.-based UTi
for around $1.35 billion.
"The integration of UTi is progressing faster than
originally anticipated," Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen
told Reuters.
Andersen now expects that 40 percent of the total synergies
of 1.5 billion crowns will materialise in 2016. It had earlier
estimated it would book 30 percent of total synergies in 2016.
DSV, founded by 10 truckers in 1976, has grown into a global
player through more than 50 acquisitions and acquisition-driven
growth is still on the agenda, Andersen said.
"We have a proven track record when it comes to acquisitions
and it is likely that the board and management will discuss next
steps before end of the year," Andersen said.
Some analysts have speculated that DSV could buy freight
forwarding firm Damco, which is currently part of shipping and
oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk.
Andersen declined to comment, but said DSV is looking for
possibilities in the market.
Deutsche Post-controlled DHL Logistics is the world's
largest player in the sector, followed by Swiss-based Kuehne &
Nagel and Germany's DB Schenker.
By 0755 GMT shares in DSV were up 3.8 percent, while the
main Copenhagen main index is down 0.73 pct.
($1 = 6.6782 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alexander Smith)