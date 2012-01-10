* Sees FY 2011 adj EPS $2.96-$2.99, up from prev outlook $2.90-$2.95

* Says to open 35 to 40 stores in 2012

* Shares rise as much as 14 pct

By Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan

Jan 10 DSW Inc raised its full-year profit outlook for the fourth time, as discounts on branded footwear helped attract bargain-hungry shoppers during the holidays, sending its shares up as much as 14 percent.

Discount chains like DSW, TJX Cos Inc and Ross Stores Inc have seen business pick up at a time when retailers are struggling to convince U.S. shoppers to buy at full price in a weak economy.

MKM Partners analyst Patrick McKeever said attractive merchandise and good footwear demand have also been spurring business at DSW.

"I think (DSW) really hit the nail on the head again with their fall and winter assortment, both boots and shoes," McKeever said.

DSW, which sells branded footwear at discounted rates, is increasing its focus on men's shoes and accessories, betting on the growth potential of these products, the analyst said.

Peer Genesco Inc also raised its fourth-quarter earnings forecast, as same-store sales for the quarter till date rose more than its expectations.

DSW now expects fiscal 2011 earnings of $2.96-$2.99 a share, up from its previous forecast of $2.90-$2.95 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.95 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company also said it plans to open 35 to 40 new stores in 2012.

DSW shares were trading up 13 percent at $48.00 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a high of $48.46.