(Follows alerts)

NOV 22 - Shoe retailer DSW Inc raised its full-year sales outlook after beating third-quarter profit estimates, helped by strong boot sales.

The company, which sells branded footwear for men and women at discounted rates, said it expects comparable store sales to grow 7-8 percent this year.

KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $530.7 mln $531.7 mln $489.3 mln

Net income $53.7 mln -- $35.5 mln

GAAP EPS $0.75 -- -$0.16

Adjusted EPS $0.88 $0.80 $0.79

* Q3 same-store sales up 5.2 percent.

* Now expects FY EPS $2.90-$2.95, compared with earlier guidance of $2.70-$2.85.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

* Shares of Columbus, Ohio-based DSW closed at $44.85 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

BACKGROUND / LINKS

* Rival Collective Brands Inc posted a market topping third-quarter profit but said it expects margin pressures to continue in the current quarter as it got stuck with pre-ordered inventory. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)