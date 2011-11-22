(Follows alerts)
NOV 22 - Shoe retailer DSW Inc raised its
full-year sales outlook after beating third-quarter profit
estimates, helped by strong boot sales.
The company, which sells branded footwear for men and women
at discounted rates, said it expects comparable store sales to
grow 7-8 percent this year.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $530.7 mln $531.7 mln $489.3 mln
Net income $53.7 mln -- $35.5 mln
GAAP EPS $0.75 -- -$0.16
Adjusted EPS $0.88 $0.80 $0.79
* Q3 same-store sales up 5.2 percent.
* Now expects FY EPS $2.90-$2.95, compared with earlier
guidance of $2.70-$2.85.
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Shares of Columbus, Ohio-based DSW closed at $44.85 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* Rival Collective Brands Inc posted a market
topping third-quarter profit but said it expects margin
pressures to continue in the current quarter as it got stuck
with pre-ordered inventory. (Reporting by
Meenakshi Iyer and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)