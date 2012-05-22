* Q1 adj EPS $0.98 vs est $0.90
* Q1 rev $558.6 mln vs est $548.1 mln
* Raises FY12 EPS outlook to $3.25-$3.40 vs est $3.31
May 22 Footwear retailer DSW Inc posted
first-quarter results above analysts' estimates, helped by a
strong performance at its namesake stores, prompting the company
to raise its full-year profit outlook.
DSW, which sells branded footwear for men and women at
discounted rates, now expects to earn between $3.25 and $3.40
per share for the full year. It earlier forecast a profit of
$3.20 to $3.35 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.31 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the quarter was $39.9 million, or 89 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $38.1 million, or $1.74 per
share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 98 cents per share,
beating analysts' view of 90 cents per share.
Sales jumped 11 percent to $558.6 million, above analysts'
expectations of $548.1 million. Same-store sales rose 7.6
percent.
Revenue at DSW stores increased about 13 percent to $521.2
million.
The company, which also has a leased business division,
raised its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to 18 cents per
share.
Columbus, Ohio-based DSW's shares closed at $55.80 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange.