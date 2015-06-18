BANGKOK, June 18 Thailand's Total Access
Communication PCL (TAC) said on Thursday it had
appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court requesting it
revoke a lower court's injunction against the installation of
new equipment in telecoms towers.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, was ordered by
the central administrative court on May 21 to stop providing
further network sharing by installing or connecting equipment
with other operators.
Shares in TAC, the country's second largest mobile operator,
have fallen 9 percent since the court order which was requested
by CAT Telecom, a state-owned telecoms firm that gave a contract
to TAC for the right to operate a mobile network.
The prohibition seriously restricts the right of mobile
users of 2100 MHz operators nationwide to gain access to the
firm's existing infrastructure and is against the rights that
the law actually affords them, TAC said in a statement.
In October 2014, CAT filed a petition requesting the court
restrict TAC from further installing 2.1GHz equipment in
telecoms towers under the concession.
The company has said the court's injunction should not have
an impact on its existing customers.
