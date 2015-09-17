BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) said on Thursday it is planning a major expansion of its fourth generation (4G) mobile network, as it seeks to displace rivals Advanced Info Service Pcl and True Corp.

The country's second largest mobile operator, controlled by Norway's Telenor, has received regulatory approval to provide 4G services on the 1800MHz frequency band, which is currently used for 2G, Chief Executive Officer Lars Norling told a news conference.

TAC also plans to increase its number of base stations to 32,000 in early 2016 from 17,000 now, aiming to provide 4G network coverage nationwide.

Norling said the revamp will mean that TAC will become the fastest 4G provider with the widest bandwidth in Thailand.

Market leader Advanced Info, the only major Thai operator not offering 4G services, had 23,800 3G base stations as of June.

TAC, which launched 4G services in February, said it has 1.6 million 4G subscribers and aims to lift that to 2.5 million by the end of the year. True Corp, the country's No. 3 operator, had 1.5 million 4G subscribers at the end of June. ($1 = 35.7500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)