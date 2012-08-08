(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Maggie Chen
Aug 8 (Reuters Basis Point) - Thailand's Total Access
Communication Public Co Ltd (DTAC) is in talks with
banks for a Bt10bn (US$317m) five-year loan to back its bid for
a new 3G mobile phone licence, sources said.
According to sources, DTAC, the country's second-largest
mobile phone operator, is talking with the three major Japanese
banks, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho
Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
.
Funds from the loan would also be used for capital
expenditure.
Sources said the loan will likely be a club deal, with
participation only from the three Japanese banks. The facility
would have an average life of about four years, a source said.
Thailand's telecoms regulator said it will hold an auction
in October for new 3G mobile phone licences with 15-year terms,
Reuters reported in June.
According to the report, the top three telecom operators in
Thailand were expected to bid for the licence. Besides DTAC, the
two others are Advanced Info Service, which is partly
owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, and True
Corp.
DTAC last tapped foreign banks for a loan in 2006, when it
sealed a Bt6bn-equivalent five-year two-tranche loan led by
BTMU, Mizuho, Standard Chartered Bank and
SMBC. The deal included a yen tranche which paid a top-level
all-in of around 50bp.
Sources said local Thai banks are more competitive on baht
loans than foreign banks. However, Japanese banks are keen on
this deal for relationship purposes and may be providing
competitive terms.
DTAC is controlled by Norway's Telenor ASA.
(Reporting by Maggie Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Poh, Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)