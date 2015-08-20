BANGKOK Aug 20 Thailand's mobile phone operator
Total Access Communication Pcl said on Thursday it
expected its earnings in the second half of this year to be
better than the first half as it continued to invest in network
expansion.
The second half outlook would still depend on the extent
of competition in the mobile phone industry, while the bomb
blast in central Bangkok early in the week had not affected its
business, said company CEO Lars Norling.
The company planned to bid for 4G licences on the
1,800-megahertz and the 900-megahertz spectrum, its statement
said.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)