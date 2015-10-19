UPDATE 1-China's Ant set to ink $3.5 bln loan to help fund MoneyGram bid - Basis Point
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
BANGKOK Oct 19 Total Access Communication Pcl , Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, said on Monday it posted a 52 percent decline in quarterly net profit, hit by lower service revenue, higher expenses and foreign exchange loss.
Net profit was 1.23 billion baht ($34.8 million) for the July-September quarter, higher than average 1.15 billion bath forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 2.58 billion baht profit a year earlier.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, maintained its earlier forecast that service revenue this year will be slightly lower than last year, it said in a statement.
($1 = 35.3400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)
MUMBAI, May 4 Star Sports have raised concerns with cricket's governing body that advertisers might steer clear of the Champions Trophy if India opted against competing at the tournament in England, an official from the broadcaster has told Reuters.