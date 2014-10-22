Oct 22 Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, Dtac

* Q3 Revenues NOK 4.081 bln vs NOK 4.069 bln year ago

* Q3 EBITDA before other items NOK 1.523 bln vs NOK 1.362 bln

* Q3 EBITDA NOK 1.524 bln vs NOK 1.361 bln

* Operating profit NOK 781 mln vs NOK 785 mln

* In 2014, dtac expects service revenues excluding interconnect slightly below 2013 level (revised from "flat service revenues excl interconnect"), EBITDA margin of 35%-37% (unchanged) and capex of minimum THB 13 billion (unchanged).