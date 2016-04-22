BANGKOK, April 22 Total Access Communication Pcl
, Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, said
first-quarter net profit plunged 45 percent, hit by lower
revenues from handset sales and voice services as well as rising
costs.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, maintained its
forecast that 2016 service revenue will be flat or slightly up
from 2015 as it focused on defending market share in the highly
competitive market.
January-March net profit was 1.26 billion baht ($36
million), just above an average 1.18 billion baht forecast by 11
analysts polled by Reuters. However, it was the fifth
consecutive quarter of profit decline.
In a separate statement, TAC said it will not join a
re-auction for a fourth-generation (4G) mobile licence given it
has sufficient bandwidth to operate and serve customers.
Thailand's ruling junta ordered the country's telecoms
regulator to rerun the auction of 900Mhz spectrum on May 27
after Jasmine International, winner of an auction in
December, failed to make the first payment for it and forfeited
the license in March.
Marker leader Advanced Info Service is expected
to win the licence as it needs to expand bandwidth capacity to
serve customers, analysts said.
($1 = 35.0100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Keith Weir)