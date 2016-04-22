BANGKOK, April 22 Total Access Communication Pcl , Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, said first-quarter net profit plunged 45 percent, hit by lower revenues from handset sales and voice services as well as rising costs.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, maintained its forecast that 2016 service revenue will be flat or slightly up from 2015 as it focused on defending market share in the highly competitive market.

January-March net profit was 1.26 billion baht ($36 million), just above an average 1.18 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters. However, it was the fifth consecutive quarter of profit decline.

In a separate statement, TAC said it will not join a re-auction for a fourth-generation (4G) mobile licence given it has sufficient bandwidth to operate and serve customers.

Thailand's ruling junta ordered the country's telecoms regulator to rerun the auction of 900Mhz spectrum on May 27 after Jasmine International, winner of an auction in December, failed to make the first payment for it and forfeited the license in March.

Marker leader Advanced Info Service is expected to win the licence as it needs to expand bandwidth capacity to serve customers, analysts said. ($1 = 35.0100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)