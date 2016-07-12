BANGKOK, July 12 Thailand's Total Access
Communication (TAC) said on Tuesday its quarterly net
profit fell 90 percent to its lowest level since listing its
shares in Bangkok in 2007, due to the rising cost of expanding
its network.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, said it now
expects a revenue loss this year compared with a previous
forecast for a slight increase in sales.
Net profit was 141.3 million baht ($4.02 million) for the
April-June period, below the average 548 million baht
forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.
TAC, Thailand's second largest mobile operator, competes
with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and
third-ranked True Corp, which has said it aimed to be
number two by the end of 2016.
TAC's total subscribers dropped 7.4 percent from a year
earlier to 25 million at the end of June, it said.
Pressured by fierce competition, TAC has accelerated its
network expansion and plans to expand 4G services nationwide by
the third quarter, aiming for 6 million 4G subscribers by the
end of 2016 from 3.5 million in the second quarter, the
statement said.
Total revenue dropped 9.7 percent in the second quarter, due
to a drop in voice services and weaker handset sales, it said.
TAC shares closed down 3.8 percent at 31.75 baht ahead of
the announcement, underperforming a slightly stronger main Thai
index.
($1 = 35.1200 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)