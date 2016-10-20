BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl suffered a 46 percent fall in third-quarter net profit hurt by lower revenue and higher network investment costs, the country's second largest mobile operator said on Thursday.

Net profit for the July-September period fell to 659 million baht ($18.83 million) from 1.23 billion a year earlier, although topped the 630 million baht forecast by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Profit jumped from the second quarter's 141 million baht on lower expenses, it said.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, continued to lose prepaid subscribers. Analysts say the company risks losing market share to market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Corp.

The Thai telecoms industry is expected to remain under pressure in 2017 from slow revenue growth in mobile data, margin pressure, and high investment requirements, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Thursday.

($1 = 34.9900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; editing by Jason Neely)