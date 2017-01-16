BANGKOK Jan 16 Thailand's Total Access
Communication Pcl (TAC) is interested in partnering
with Thai state telecoms firm TOT Pcl for the commercial use of
the latter's 2300 MHz spectrum, TAC's chief executive said on
Monday.
Thailand's second-largest mobile operator is also ready to
join any frequency band auctions available in 2018, Lars Norling
told reporters.
Last year, TAC continued a rapid network expansion with the
installation of more than 15,000 Super 4G base stations
nationwide, a 240 percent increase year-on-year, the firm said
in a statement.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, competes with
market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and
third-ranked True Corp.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Susan Thomas)