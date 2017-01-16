BANGKOK Jan 16 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) is interested in partnering with Thai state telecoms firm TOT Pcl for the commercial use of the latter's 2300 MHz spectrum, TAC's chief executive said on Monday.

Thailand's second-largest mobile operator is also ready to join any frequency band auctions available in 2018, Lars Norling told reporters.

Last year, TAC continued a rapid network expansion with the installation of more than 15,000 Super 4G base stations nationwide, a 240 percent increase year-on-year, the firm said in a statement.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Corp. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Susan Thomas)